High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman when she stopped her car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police Department is looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman.

According to police, a woman was returning to her home in Gainesville when she stopped her car on Northwest 222 Street, south of 174th Avenue, for vehicle maintenance when an unknown white man attacked her.

She was able to fight him off, and he fled when another car drove by.

Police are looking for the man, saying he was of medium build, had no facial hair, and was wearing dark clothing.

They ask anyone with more information to contact law enforcement.

