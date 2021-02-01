GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Supervisor of election offices across North Central Florida are seeing an increase in party changes this year compared to last year.

With 270 thousand registered voters alone in Marion county -- this is where we’re seeing the most amount of voters changing their party affiliation.

Marion County has seen a total of nearly 500 party changes since January 6th. While we are seeing some democrats switching to the republican party, the biggest switch is from republican to independent or no party affiliation.

Increase in voters changing party affiliation reported by NCFL elections offices (WCJB)

The Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said they’ve seen at least 200 more changes this year compared to last.

“For us to develop any trends we have to see what happens over the next two, three, maybe even six months, said Wilcox. “Throughout the year you get different items that cause a swing 100, 200 maybe even 300 or 400 voters from other one party to another, no party to a party, one party to no party... those things happen.”

In Alachua County the trend is similar. Of the nearly 400 party changes, few democrats are switching to the republican party.

The majority are switching from the republican party to no party affiliation, according to Director of Communications TJ Pyche.

“We continue to serve voters regardless of what their party affiliation is regardless of what their intention are when it comes to voting in the ballot box,” said Pyche. “We just want to make sure everybody feels comfortable with the process and everybody can update their voter information when they need to.”

Party affiliation does not affect the general election, but since Florida is a closed primary state it will impact the candidates of the party you will be able to vote for during the primary election.

