Keystone Heights start-up is one of four finalists in NFL’s pitch competition for helmet design

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A helmet engineered by a keystone heights startup could be used in the NFL.

Genesis Helmets, Inc. will be pitching a football helmet that will focus on the brain instead of the skull at the NFL’s 6th Annual 1st and Future Pitch Competition.

They used engineering technologies from Mississippi State University and Florida State University and studied the seven soft tissues in the brain.

Co-founder Joe Condon believes their model can win the NFL’s Innovation to Advance Player Health and Safety Competition and even win the NFL helmet challenge this summer.

“Our collection of technologies can make our children, our teenagers, our young men and women that play collegiate ball and the incredible professional athlete entertainers that we love to watch, we believe that our technology can make the game that we all love safer for all of those people,” said Condon.

The first-place winner will receive a 50,000 dollar prize and second place, a 25,000 dollar prize.

