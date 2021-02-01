Advertisement

MCSO and OPD alert residents of a phone scam

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s office and the Ocala Police Department are warning people about a new scam.

Citizens targeted by the scam reported being called by a person who identifies themselves as Sgt. Paul Bloom - the public information officer for Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Victims say the suspect demands money or threatens to arrest them.

Deputies say no one from the sheriff’s office will ever contact you to pay a fine over the phone.

If you receive a phone call like this, do not give any personal information.

MCSO and OPD officials say it is best to hang up immediately.

