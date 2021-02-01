Advertisement

Multiple fire crews worked to put out 3-acre brush fire in Putnam County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire crews battled a brush fire in North Central Florida.

The Melrose, Interlachen, and Putnam County Fire Departments along with the West Putnam Volunteer Fire Department were called in around 5 p.m. Sunday night.

A fire over 3 acres large was burning near Iowa Avenue and Main Road in Putnam County.

It was quickly contained.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
Hawai'i courtesy of KHNL
Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
As part of a reorganization effort Sheriff Clovis Watson is making some leadership changes.
Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson makes leadership changes

Latest News

UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments will resume in Levy County on Monday
GRU demands Alachua County pay $1.6 million for public safety radio system, meeting to be held...
GRU demands Alachua County pay $1.6 million for public safety radio system, meeting to be held Monday
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
MCSO and OPD alert residents of a phone scam
MCSO and OPD alert residents of a phone scam