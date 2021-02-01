Multiple fire crews worked to put out 3-acre brush fire in Putnam County
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire crews battled a brush fire in North Central Florida.
The Melrose, Interlachen, and Putnam County Fire Departments along with the West Putnam Volunteer Fire Department were called in around 5 p.m. Sunday night.
A fire over 3 acres large was burning near Iowa Avenue and Main Road in Putnam County.
It was quickly contained.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
