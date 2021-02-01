Advertisement

NCFL COVID CASES: Florida reports 5,730 new COVID cases, 206 deaths on Monday

A contagious new strain of the coronavirus that has spread in Britain has been detected in a man in Florida, the state Department of Health.(WRDW)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reported 5,730 new COVID cases on Monday. According to the state’s daily update, the total number of cases in the state is now at 1,727,107.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 26,685, an increase of 206. In addition, a total of 444 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Cases in Alachua County

The state is now confirming 20,692 total cases in the county.

Age range: 0 - 105

Hospitalizations: 887

Deaths: 174

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Alachua County is 24 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Alachua County is 284.

Cases in Marion County

The state is now confirming 24,577 cases in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 106

Hospitalizations: 1,536

Deaths: 601

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Marion County is 1 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Marion County is 91.

Cases in Columbia County

The state is now confirming 7,242 cases in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 419

Deaths: 143

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Columbia County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Columbia County is 17.

Cases in Levy County

The state is now confirming 2,558 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 99

Hospitalizations: 154

Deaths: 24

Cases in Gilchrist County

The state is now confirming 1,225 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 106

Hospitalizations: 63

Deaths: 28

Cases in Dixie County

The state is now confirming 1,395 in the county.

Age Range: 0 to 91

Hospitalizations: 89

Deaths: 13

Cases in Suwannee County

The state is now confirming 4,847 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 289

Deaths: 118

Cases in Bradford County

The state is now confirming 2,661 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 107

Hospitalizations: 134

Deaths: 40

Cases in Union County

The state is now confirming 1,665 cases.

Age range: 0 to 93

Hospitalizations: 73

Deaths: 70

Cases in Clay County

The state is now confirming 15,429 cases in the county.

Age range: 0 - 102

Hospitalizations: 759

Deaths: 224

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Clay County is 3 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Clay County is 47.

Cases in Putnam County

The state is now confirming 5,486 cases.

Age Range: 0 to 100

Hospitalizations: 450

Deaths: 103

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Putnam County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Putnam County is 10.

To find specific details, head to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 data and map website.

To find more information on the ICU beds available, click here.

