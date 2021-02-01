NCFL COVID CASES: Florida reports 5,730 new COVID cases, 206 deaths on Monday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reported 5,730 new COVID cases on Monday. According to the state’s daily update, the total number of cases in the state is now at 1,727,107.
The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 26,685, an increase of 206. In addition, a total of 444 non-Floridians have died in the state.
Cases in Alachua County
The state is now confirming 20,692 total cases in the county.
Age range: 0 - 105
Hospitalizations: 887
Deaths: 174
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Alachua County is 24 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Alachua County is 284.
Cases in Marion County
The state is now confirming 24,577 cases in the county.
Age Range: 0 to 106
Hospitalizations: 1,536
Deaths: 601
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Marion County is 1 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Marion County is 91.
Cases in Columbia County
The state is now confirming 7,242 cases in the county.
Age Range: 0 to 102
Hospitalizations: 419
Deaths: 143
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Columbia County is 0 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Columbia County is 17.
Cases in Levy County
The state is now confirming 2,558 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 99
Hospitalizations: 154
Deaths: 24
Cases in Gilchrist County
The state is now confirming 1,225 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 106
Hospitalizations: 63
Deaths: 28
Cases in Dixie County
The state is now confirming 1,395 in the county.
Age Range: 0 to 91
Hospitalizations: 89
Deaths: 13
Cases in Suwannee County
The state is now confirming 4,847 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 102
Hospitalizations: 289
Deaths: 118
Cases in Bradford County
The state is now confirming 2,661 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 107
Hospitalizations: 134
Deaths: 40
Cases in Union County
The state is now confirming 1,665 cases.
Age range: 0 to 93
Hospitalizations: 73
Deaths: 70
Cases in Clay County
The state is now confirming 15,429 cases in the county.
Age range: 0 - 102
Hospitalizations: 759
Deaths: 224
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Clay County is 3 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Clay County is 47.
Cases in Putnam County
The state is now confirming 5,486 cases.
Age Range: 0 to 100
Hospitalizations: 450
Deaths: 103
The number of adult ICU Beds available in Putnam County is 0 adult ICU beds.
The adult ICU Capacity in Putnam County is 10.
