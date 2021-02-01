Phone scammer impersonates MCSO Public Information Director

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are warning against a scam call designed to not only take advantage of residents, but also one of its own at the sheriffs office.

At MCSO, Sgt. Paul Bloom works to make sure people don’t fall for phone scams.

“Somebody calls and pretends that they’re an official with the Sheriff’s Office, or with the FBI, or some other law enforcement agency, and they tell you something along the lines of you have a warrant, or you owe some fines or you missed jury duty and now you owe us some money, and they try to collect this money over the phone,” Sgt. Bloom said.

He never thought he would be associated with one of these scams, but last week he found out he was.

Scammers used his name to tell residents that he would arrest them if they didn’t pay their unpaid fines.

“It’s a little aggravating that they’re using my name. As the Public Information Director, people have seen my name or maybe they recognize the name and they’re trying to add some legitimacy to their scam in some way,” he said.

And if a resident does end up receiving a call like this, sheriff’s officials said to pull out your phone and call someone you trust to verify.

“If it’s somebody calling and asking you for money over the phone, you didn’t ask them to call you, just hang up and verify. Everyone with their cell phone, you have the power to call the sheriff’s Office, or your bank or whoever is calling you and verify the thy are indeed the ones that are calling you,” Bloom added.

And so if you receive a threatening call from someone claiming to be with a government agency, report the call to the real authorities.

“The Federal Trade Commission actually has a great website so FTC.gov, you can go there and report this meal, report this phone scammer, whoever. You’re report may be the one they’re waiting on to further investigate,” Bloom said.

And final Bloom said to not give them any information and hang up the phone immediately.

