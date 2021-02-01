Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
Hawai'i courtesy of KHNL
Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
As part of a reorganization effort Sheriff Clovis Watson is making some leadership changes.
Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson makes leadership changes

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments will resume in Levy County on Monday
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
Multiple fire crews worked to put out 3-acre brush fire in Putnam County
Multiple fire crews worked to put out 3-acre brush fire in Putnam County
GRU demands Alachua County pay $1.6 million for public safety radio system, meeting to be held...
GRU demands Alachua County pay $1.6 million for public safety radio system, meeting to be held Monday