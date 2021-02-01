The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Feb. 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City council will meet Monday to give the final reading on an ordinance that will create a lien amnesty program on blighted properties in the city.

The council voted unanimously in January to approve the program.

Forgiveness will be offered on properties fined more than $1,000.

February is Black History Month, and Sante Fe College is hosting their annual Ask Me Anything event on Wednesday.

This year’s event will be virtual and start at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Wednesday’s speaker will be Gainesville-For-All Director James Lawrence.

On Friday, the Alachua County Community Remembrance Project will hold their Newberry Soil Collection Ceremony to remember the Newberry Six, who were lynched in 1916.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Newberry Lane.

