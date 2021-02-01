Top-ranked Gator baseball team has lofty goals for 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing the pandemic-halted 2020 season 16-1, the Florida Gator baseball team will enter the new season at least as the consensus, if not unanimous number one team in the country.

The Gators started spring practice and intra squad scrimmages on Friday, leading up to first pitch of 2021, Feb. 19 at the new Florida Ballpark against Miami.

Due to NCAA eligibility relief and last year’s Major League Baseball draft being shortened to five rounds, Florida lost very few players off last year’s roster that held a team ERA of 2.41 and scored over seven runs per game. Despite an abundance of talent, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan believes optimism around the team should be tempered.

“We have a lot of players and pitchers for that matter who haven’t really excelled in our league yet,” said O’Sullivan. “So we have a lot of question marks to be honest.”

Right handed starters Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich are among the strong arms back for the Gators. Outfielder Jud Fabian and infielder Jacob Young will be among those expected to lead the offense.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.