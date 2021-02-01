Advertisement

Top-ranked Gator baseball team has lofty goals for 2021

Team looking to pick up where it left off when pandemic shut season down
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing the pandemic-halted 2020 season 16-1, the Florida Gator baseball team will enter the new season at least as the consensus, if not unanimous number one team in the country.

The Gators started spring practice and intra squad scrimmages on Friday, leading up to first pitch of 2021, Feb. 19 at the new Florida Ballpark against Miami.

Due to NCAA eligibility relief and last year’s Major League Baseball draft being shortened to five rounds, Florida lost very few players off last year’s roster that held a team ERA of 2.41 and scored over seven runs per game. Despite an abundance of talent, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan believes optimism around the team should be tempered.

“We have a lot of players and pitchers for that matter who haven’t really excelled in our league yet,” said O’Sullivan. “So we have a lot of question marks to be honest.”

Right handed starters Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich are among the strong arms back for the Gators. Outfielder Jud Fabian and infielder Jacob Young will be among those expected to lead the offense.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
Hawai'i courtesy of KHNL
Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
As part of a reorganization effort Sheriff Clovis Watson is making some leadership changes.
Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson makes leadership changes

Latest News

Florida opens Feb. 19 at home
Gator baseball preseason outlook
The Russell Report
The Russell Report: Gator Men’s Basketball on a roll and a congrats to Gator soccer coach Becky Burleigh
Gainesville Raceway, Sunday
Gainesville Raceway holds Import Face-Off
Gainesville Raceway hosted the Import Face-Off on Sum.
Import Face-Off at Gainesville raceway