Update: One man dead after he started shooting inside a Lake City casino

Bayshine Leary was killed by a security guard at a Lake City Casino after he started shooting...
Bayshine Leary was killed by a security guard at a Lake City Casino after he started shooting inside the building(Columbia County Sheriff's office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We are learning new details about a gunman at a Lake City casino that was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Deputies say Bayshine Leary was asked to leave the the Q-Time 777 Casino on East Duval St.

They say the 42-year-old returned a short time later with a gun and tried to shoot a woman inside, at point blank range.

The gun malfunctioned and Leary began randomly shooting.

“At some point he began shooting multiple shots inside of the business were there were other patrons inside,” Public Information Officer, Steven Khachigan said. “At that point a security guard, who was also armed, engaged the suspect in gunfire.”

Detectives are investigating another person who may be involved.

