Cox employees donate $50,000 in grants to teachers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cox employees are donating $50,000 to teachers, including some in North Central Florida.

The grant will be given to schools through the Cox Charities Innovation in Education program.

Teachers are invited to apply for the grant starting now through the end of the month, Feb. 28, using the Cox Charities website.

They are eligible for up to $2,500.

The money is donated by Cox employees through payroll deductions and one-time gifts.

