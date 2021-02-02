Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student

A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School football team, was punched by an assistant coach.(Google)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County school district employee is under investigation.

A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School football team, was punched by an assistant coach.

The school district is confirming assistant coach Dareen Osteen is under investigation. Osteen is being investigated by both the school and the Levy County Sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and TV20 will have further updates as it becomes available.

