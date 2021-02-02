DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.

They say on Sunday night a man was found dead in the area of Sunset Harbor Road and Highway 441 in Summerfield.

At this time they are not releasing the identify of the victim or any other details.

We’ll keep you updated on air and online are we learn more about the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.