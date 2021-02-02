Advertisement

Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times, the country star said on the “Today” show.

Parton said she couldn’t accept the award the first time because her husband was ill. The second time she wouldn’t travel because of COVID.

Parton said she’s heard that President Joe Biden might offer her the award again, but admitted she still might not accept because it could seem political.

In addition to her entertainment career, Parton is known for her humanitarian efforts.

She donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She’s also donated more than 150 million books to children over the years through her literacy non-profit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton said she’s not sure she deserves it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccination site in The Villages, rejects inmates receiving vaccine ahead of seniors
Ocala CEP
The Weekly Buzz: Marion County distribution center brings in hundreds of jobs
Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman when she stopped her car
This cost him the opportunity to enter the City Commission race
Gainesville man denied entry to City Hall on last day to qualify for elections

Latest News

Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100
There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen to talk with Senate Democrats on virus aid, including stimulus checks
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast