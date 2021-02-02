Judge says Growth Management Amendment met constitutional requirements to be put on ballot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A challenge to a controversial Alachua County charter amendment has been struck down in court.

Judge Monica Brasington has ruled that the charter amendment regarding the Growth Management Area met the constitutional requirements to be placed on the ballot. (CLICK HERE for the order).

“Alachua County is pleased that the judge agreed that the language of the Charter Amendment met the constitutional requirements and that the will of the voters has prevailed in this issue.,” said Alachua County spokesman Mark Sexton. “Cities have plenty of areas to grow but this amendment protects certain important ecosystems from unbridled and environmentally destructive growth.”

The City of Newberry, the City of Archer and the City of Alachua filed a lawsuit against the county with hopes that the court would strike down the proposed charter amendment.

In the joint lawsuit filed electronically, cities argued the proposed charter growth management area amendment is misleading to voters and violates state law.

“We all want to grow in a way that protects our environment and protects our resident’s future,” said Jordan Marlowe, Mayor of Newberry in an earlier interview with TV20.

“The growth management area represents an existential threat to our future,” added the mayor back in November. “There’s nothing that’s going to happen tomorrow because of the GMA but what the GMA will do is pretty much steal, rob every single municipality of their chance to have a future. Their chance for their residents to determine their growth and how they’re going to be 50 years from now.”

According to the order, the judge did not agree with the plaintiffs challenging the ballot title/summary and the argument that the voters were misled.

“Despite the term “growth management” pervading that amendment and the ballot title and summary, the Court did not find its usage to be misleading or to constitute emotional or political rhetoric,” the order read. “The language of the ballot title and summary clearly and accurately describes the chief purpose and effect of the Charter Amendment. The voter is informed that, if approved, the Charter Amendment creates a “County Growth Management Area” and then continues to inform the voters “that the County’s comprehensive plan and land development regulations will exclusively govern land development in the Area, whether inside or outside municipal boundaries.”

The Growth Management proposal passed narrowly, by just 265 votes, in November.

The new charter amendment allows Alachua County to designate green spaces that retain their development restrictions, even if annexed by a nearby city.

There are still two counts pending. The cities can appeal this decision or wait until there is a decision on the two remaining counts.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.