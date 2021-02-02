Florida reports more hit-and-run deaths in 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hit-and-run crashes in Florida went down in 2020, but deaths due to those accidents went up.

February is Hit-and-Run Awareness Month. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is launching a “Stay at the Scene” campaign. Last year, deaths increased 18%. According to a study by the organization, 85% of these accidents happened at low light hours.

“The best thing to do is to stay calm, to pull over, assess what’s happened.” said Patrick Riordan, Public Affairs Officer for Florida Highway Patrol. “If somebody is injured, absolutely get medical services headed that way and stay around and fulfill Florida law as far as when you’ve been involved in a crash.”

Those driving cars may be the one’s committing the crime, but Riordan has something to say to those walking and biking busy roads as well.

Riordan said, “Wearing, you know, clothes that make you more visible being aware that you might have to have a light on your bike depending on when you’re riding, front and the back, and be aware of what your environment is.”

If you have any information about a hit-and-run, contact Florida Crime Stoppers via the app or the statewide phone number **TIPS (**8477.)

For a list of active hit-and-run cases in the state visit here.

