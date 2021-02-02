Advertisement

“Gator STEP” program results in 219 traffic stops over 10 days

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are increasing patrol on roads surrounding campus as part of the “Gator STEP” program.

A junior at the University of Florida who drives on the roads surrounding campus said she has certainly seen and felt that increased presence.

“I think it is a good idea,” said UF student Sadie Milhous. “I think it makes you more conscious and willing to drive the speed limit.”

According to GPD, from January 18th until the 28th, they conducted 219 traffic stops, 155 resulted in citations, 80 drivers received warnings. The data shows of those 219 traffic stops, 117 were for speeding. The roads being monitored include Southwest Archer Road, Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 13th Street, and West University Avenue.

