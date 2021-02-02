JUST IN: EA Sports NCAA College Football game is coming back

Advertisement

College Football is coming back to EA Sports.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College Football is coming back to EA Sports.

This is the first time the game will be in the market since Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was on the cover of “NCAA Football 2014.”

In an interview with ESPN, EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, announced the return.

“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” Holt said. “I don’t think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

ESPN’s Michael Rostein also reports that over 100 FBS schools will appear in the video game, however, they are currently planning to use rosters without names due to name, image and likeness of real players rules currently established by the NCAA. This could change, since new NIL rules are being reviewed by both the NCAA and Congress.

These new rules could allow EA Sports to use real players in the video game, however, that has yet to be decided.

There is no date for when the video game will be released.

