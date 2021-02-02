Advertisement

Keystone Heights girls hammer Interlachen to begin district soccer tourney

The postseason is underway; two teams from each district advance
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -District tournaments have arrived in boys and girls high school soccer and one school that will be busy all week is Keystone Heights. The Indians are hosting both the boys and girls tournaments in Class 3A-District 4.

The second-seeded Keystone Heights girls got off to a roaring start in Monday’s district tournament opener with an 8-0 blowout of seventh-seeded Interlachen. The final score was also the halftime margin. Alyssa Townsend led the Indians with four goals.

Keystone Heights moves on to the district semifinals on Thursday against Crescent City, a 2-0 winner over Fort White. Top seed P.K. Yonge earned a first round bye in the tournament and will take on the winner of Tuesday’s Newberry-Williston game in the semifinals.

The top two finishers in each district tournament advance to the FHSAA regional round. A total of eight schools in North Central Florida are hosting district tournaments this week.

