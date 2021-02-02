Lake City leaders approve plan to forgive tax debt on properties that have code violations
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members approved their plan to forgive tax debt on properties that have code violations, despite a member sitting the vote out.
Monday night on final reading, council approved an ordinance that will create a lien amnesty program on blighted properties.
Council Member Eugene Jefferson abstained from the vote after it was revealed his wife has an outstanding lien of more than $100,000.
Forgiveness will be offered on properties fined more than $1,000.
