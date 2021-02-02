Advertisement

Lake City VA Medical Center will offer a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City VA Medical Center will offer a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The event is set for Thursday, Feb. 4, and will last until supplies last.

This event is for VA patients that are 65-years-old and over and that receive care at any North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System site.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Veterans are asked to follow COVID-19 vaccine signage to the designated parking lot in the “Blue Lot” (see attached MAP below). After you have parked, veterans are asked to proceed to the check in table.

Those that participate in this vaccine clinic, need to be eligible for VA health care benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose in 21 days.

RELATED STORY: Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning

Anyone that has received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or is suffering from COVID-19 or Flu like symptoms will not be able to vaccinate.

A map of where the vaccines will be given at the Lake City VA Medical Center.
A map of where the vaccines will be given at the Lake City VA Medical Center.(Lake City VAMC)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccination site in The Villages, rejects inmates receiving vaccine ahead of seniors
Ocala CEP
The Weekly Buzz: Marion County distribution center brings in hundreds of jobs
Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
This cost him the opportunity to enter the City Commission race
Gainesville man denied entry to City Hall on last day to qualify for elections
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman when she stopped her car

Latest News

Florida lawmakers propose training wage, lower than minimum wage
Florida lawmakers take on Big Tech
Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning. Although not offered in...
Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast