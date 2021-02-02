Largest vaccine distribution to date in Alachua County scheduled for Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida Health and the Alachua County Health Department are teaming up to put on the largest vaccine distribution event in Alachua County since the vaccine came out.

Friday at 2:00 PM, 1,000 people will get vaccinated at Touchdown Terrace at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“There’s not going to be a walkup, so it’s appointment only,” said UF Health Director of Health Screen, Test & Protect Michael Lauzardo. “These are for folks who’ve registered already through the Alachua County Health Department site, so they will be issuing the invitations to people that will be coming both Thursday and to the Friday event, both the drive thru and the site at the stadium.”

The event on Thursday is a drive thru vaccine distribution off Hull Road, which plans to vaccinate 600 people. The goal for the Ben Hill Griffin location is to ultimately have the ability to vaccinate 3,000 people per day, once vaccines become more available.

