McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake
It goes on sale Feb. 15
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.
The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.
The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.