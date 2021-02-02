Advertisement

PACE Center gets grant from local McDonald's franchises

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 2, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The PACE Center for Girls-Alachua sure were loving a $5000 donation from local McDonald’s restaurants.

The center was one of only four inaugural Golden Grant winners for this year chosen by the North Florida McDonald’s Operators Assoc. Over 100 organizations applied in northern Florida and southern Georgia. The money will go to the PACE Center’s “Reading is Fundamental” program.

Executive director Natalya Bannister spoke about why the money comes at a time of great need.

“It is so difficult to acquire funding in times like these and reading truly is fundamental and without reading our girls wouldn’t be succeed in any other class,” Bannister said, “we are so grateful that McDonald’s choose us to ensure that our girls have an opportunity to really be successful.”

“We are so honored to give back to these amazing, impactful teachers and organizations,” said Calvin Paris, a local McDonald’s franchisee. “They are most appreciated and we are excited to help them in their efforts of making a difference in their students’ lives.”

For more about the PACE Center visit their website here.

