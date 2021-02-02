Advertisement

Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning

Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning. Although not offered in...
Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning. Although not offered in Alachua County locations, a few Marion County stores will have appointments open.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is set to open more vaccination appointments on Wednesday morning.

Appointments are set to open at 6 a.m. on Feb. 3 in several locations across the state, including several in Marion County.

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

These slots fill up quickly - last Friday’s slots were filled within the hour.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. These appointments are only open to Florida residents.

Individuals will need to provide proof of residency meeting criteria 1, 2, or 3 below:

  • Valid Florida driver license issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR
  • Valid Florida identification card issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR
  • If a customer cannot present #1 or #2, the customer can prove satisfactory Florida residency by presenting a copy of any two of the following items if they reflect a Florida residential address (Note: A P.O. box or commercial/business address is not sufficient and the second item must be from a different category than the first item):
  • Category A: a deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, OR residential rental or lease agreement
  • Category B: a utility hookup or utility work order dated within 60 days before the date of vaccination
  • Category C: a utility bill dated within two months of the date of vaccination
  • Category D: mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, dated within two months of the date of vaccination
  • Category E: mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, dated within two months of the date of vaccination
  • Category F: proof of a Florida residential address for the individual’s parent, stepparent, legal guardian, or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides in Florida, PLUS a written statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

Here is a comprehensive list of all Marion County locations offering the vaccines:

A list of Marion County Publix locations to administer the COVID-19 vaccine
A list of Marion County Publix locations to administer the COVID-19 vaccine(WCJB)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccination site in The Villages, rejects inmates receiving vaccine ahead of seniors
Ocala CEP
The Weekly Buzz: Marion County distribution center brings in hundreds of jobs
Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman when she stopped her car
This cost him the opportunity to enter the City Commission race
Gainesville man denied entry to City Hall on last day to qualify for elections

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
A former Gainesville resident is back in the United States and is facing terrorism charges.
UPDATE: Man arrested for his connection to ISIS was a former University of Florida student
College Football is coming back to EA Sports.
JUST IN: EA Sports NCAA College Football game is coming back
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast