Advertisement

Reports: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95

Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly...
Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.

The New York Times says Holbrook’s death was confirmed Monday night by his assistant.

The actor is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Mark Twain, a role he played in a one-man theater show for more than six decades. He won a Tony for his performance in 1966.

Throughout his career, he won four Emmys and was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in 2017′s “Into the Wild.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccination site in The Villages, rejects inmates receiving vaccine ahead of seniors
Ocala CEP
The Weekly Buzz: Marion County distribution center brings in hundreds of jobs
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman when she stopped her car
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
MCSO and OPD alert residents of a phone scam

Latest News

Bilingual ballot court case is settled
Spanish language ballots court case is settled
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
Bilingual ballot court case is settled
Bilingual ballot court case is settled
The proceeds from the video messages will help offset losses to the nonprofit Groundhog Club...
Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil offers personalized messages via Cameo website