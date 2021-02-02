Advertisement

Spanish language ballots court case is settled

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is settled. In a court case that originated in Alachua County, bilingual ballots will become the norm in Florida elections.

Activists working on behalf of a woman who moved to Alachua County from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria filed a settlement agreement with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office.

The deal requires not only Spanish language ballots, but also polling place materials, vote by mail request forms, and telephone hotline.

