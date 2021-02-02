OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A high school student is recovering after being shot while trying to make his way home. He’s the third football player in Marion County to be shot this school year.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Back in July, a vigil was held for 15-year-old Trinity Catholic student Kyrion Weathers after he was shot and killed, and most recently in Dec., Vanguard High School football player Chris Chevelon Jr. was killed at Sutton Place Apartments.

And now, friends and family of 18-year-old Omarea James have identified him as the third football player to be shot, the second from Trinity Catholic High School.

However, Marion County Sheriff’s officials said they’re not releasing any information on a victim due to the active investigation.

According to a Go Fund Me page that has been created by James’ family to help cover medical bills, James was leaving a gas station headed home Sunday night.

When he was entering his neighborhood, a car drove up beside him and shot him three times.

He was shot on his side, with the bullet becoming lodged in his spine.

Family members have posted to Facebook about the situation and said he is doing okay after having surgery.

“This is crazy, my head has been pounding since I received the news last night and I’ve been praying every since. We can never say that our love ones are untouchable from a particular thing, but to hear the magnitude of how my nephew was affected my heart weeps... I choose to believe that God has the only say so concerning Omarea James. Please continue to keep my brother, sister, nieces and nephews in your prayers,” Tasha Chisholm-Snowden wrote on social media about her nephew.

TV20 reached out to Trinity Catholic High School for comment, but were directed to the Catholic Diocese of Orlando, and did not receive an answer.

Sheriffs deputies are also investigating a different shooting death near Summerfield. They released no details but are calling the incident “suspicious.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.