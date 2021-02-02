WATCH: MCFR crews rescue a calf that had fallen into a 25-foot hole

COALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue came to the aid of a one-month-old calf on Monday.

According to MCFR’s Facebook post, crews were sent to an area close to Leeward Air Ranch, where they found a calf inside a 25-foot hole and submerged in water.

Multiple units arrived on the scene to help the calf be lifted to safety. A rescuer was lowered into the hole to secure the calf with webbing. Firefighters then hoisted the calf, extricating him from the hole.

Officials say the calf was reunited with his mother.

You can watch the rescue in the video below.

