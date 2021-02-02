Advertisement

WATCH: MCFR crews rescue a calf that had fallen into a 25-foot hole

Marion County Fire crews were sent to an area close to Leeward Air Ranch, where they found a...
Marion County Fire crews were sent to an area close to Leeward Air Ranch, where they found a calf inside a hole and submerged in water.(MCFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue came to the aid of a one-month-old calf on Monday.

According to MCFR’s Facebook post, crews were sent to an area close to Leeward Air Ranch, where they found a calf inside a 25-foot hole and submerged in water.

Multiple units arrived on the scene to help the calf be lifted to safety. A rescuer was lowered into the hole to secure the calf with webbing. Firefighters then hoisted the calf, extricating him from the hole.

Officials say the calf was reunited with his mother.

You can watch the rescue in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccination site in The Villages, rejects inmates receiving vaccine ahead of seniors
Ocala CEP
The Weekly Buzz: Marion County distribution center brings in hundreds of jobs
Man in Alachua County arrested on federal terrorism charges
Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges
This cost him the opportunity to enter the City Commission race
Gainesville man denied entry to City Hall on last day to qualify for elections
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman
High Springs police looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman when she stopped her car

Latest News

Friends and family of 18-year-old Omarea James have identified him as the third football player...
Third football player in Marion County to be shot this school year
Friends and family of 18-year-old Omarea James have identified him as the third football player...
Third football player in Marion County to be shot this school year
PACE Center gets grant from local McDonald’s franchises
PACE Center gets grant from local McDonald’s franchises
Florida reports increase in hit an run deaths
Florida reports more hit-and-run deaths in 2020
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student