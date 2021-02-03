Advertisement

A pair of boots helps Lake City Police arrest duo connected to a crime spree

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of boots helped solve a case for Lake City Police

Detectives were investigating a business burglary at MVP Auto Sales on Sunday night after two cars were stolen.

Witnesses told police Courtney Padgett had the vehicles. Officers tracked down the black Buick and white Dodge, and found the 30-year-old’s cell phone inside.

During that investigation, they were also called to a home burglary on SW Laurel Lane.

Police on scene found Padgett running out of the home without any shoes on. This is when officers were called to a shed break in nearby, and it is where they found Padgett’s boots inside.

Investigators say Padgett is also responsible for recent burglaries at Rountree Moore Toyota and I-75 automotive.

Police also arrested Padgett’s accomplice, Mark Owens, after the 48-year-old was found driving one of the stolen cars.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County
DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
This cost him the opportunity to enter the City Commission race
Gainesville man denied entry to City Hall on last day to qualify for elections

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Courtesy the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Teen victim of fatal double shooting in Columbia County identified
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Man and woman arrested for a string of burglaries and vehicle theft.
Man and woman arrested for burglary spree