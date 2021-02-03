A pair of boots helps Lake City Police arrest duo connected to a crime spree

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of boots helped solve a case for Lake City Police

Detectives were investigating a business burglary at MVP Auto Sales on Sunday night after two cars were stolen.

Witnesses told police Courtney Padgett had the vehicles. Officers tracked down the black Buick and white Dodge, and found the 30-year-old’s cell phone inside.

During that investigation, they were also called to a home burglary on SW Laurel Lane.

Police on scene found Padgett running out of the home without any shoes on. This is when officers were called to a shed break in nearby, and it is where they found Padgett’s boots inside.

Investigators say Padgett is also responsible for recent burglaries at Rountree Moore Toyota and I-75 automotive.

Police also arrested Padgett’s accomplice, Mark Owens, after the 48-year-old was found driving one of the stolen cars.

