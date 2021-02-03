Advertisement

Alachua County man convicted of robbery and kidnaping

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury found a man guilty of multiple felonies.

Kenneth Brown was found guilty for his involvement in an armed robbery that occurred on February 2019.

According to the arrest report, , Arkenda Branton, Christopher Wiggins, and Brown robbed the Bojangles restaurant located on Archer road. GPD states that Branton, who was an employee, helped plan the robbery. Investigators told prosecutors that employees were cleaning the store, when two people wearing masks and gloves made their way inside. Brown had an AK47 and demanded money.

The trio was arrested in July after GPD received an anonymous tip.

The trial against Brown lasted two days in the Alachua County Criminal Courthouse, and the 42-year-old was eventually convicted on all charges: robbery with a firearm and three counts of kidnapping.

Branton was previously sentenced to 20 months in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by five years felony probation on charges related to the investigation. Wiggins is awaiting trial.

Brown will be sentenced Feb. 18.

