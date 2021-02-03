Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red Cross is helping four people who were displaced by a fire on Sat afternoon in Lake City.

According to Lake City police, by the time fire crews arrived the fire had engulfed the Columbia Arm Apt on so S Marion Ave.

Four nearby apartments were evacuated.

No injuries are being reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the inferno.

