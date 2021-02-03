Advertisement

Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people

According to Lake City police, by the time fire crews arrived the fire had engulfed the Columbia Arm Apt on so S Marion Ave.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red Cross is helping four people who were displaced by a fire on Sat afternoon in Lake City.

According to Lake City police, by the time fire crews arrived the fire had engulfed the Columbia Arm Apt on so S Marion Ave.

Four nearby apartments were evacuated.

No injuries are being reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the inferno.

