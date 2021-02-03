Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red Cross is helping four people who were displaced by a fire on Sat afternoon in Lake City.
According to Lake City police, by the time fire crews arrived the fire had engulfed the Columbia Arm Apt on so S Marion Ave.
Four nearby apartments were evacuated.
No injuries are being reported.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the inferno.
