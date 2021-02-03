Advertisement

City of Newberry and DOH in Alachua County will hold COVID vaccine event

The City of Newberry and the Alachua County Health Department are working together to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.(WKYT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry and the Alachua County Health Department are working together to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccination event will take place on Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Easton Newberry Sports Complex.

The DOH in Alachua County is still offering the vaccines for any Florida resident that is over the age of 65.

This event will be provided by appointment only. Individuals are asked to call at 352-472-5663 ext 148. Appointments will be accepted from the event between Feb. 3-Feb. 4..

The City of Newberry warns that the phone lines are busy and if you are unable to get through, to please keep trying to call.

Here is a summary of the important information for the event:

Where: Newberry Sports Complex

24880 NW 16th Ave, Newberry Fla.

When: Feb. 9 9a.m. - 3 p.m.

How: Sign up by calling 352-472-5663 ext 148 between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4..

