Developing: Two juveniles injured during a shooting in Lake City
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies tell TV20 two teens were injured in Lake City after shots broke out Tuesday evening.
Deputies said they arrived at the scene near the intersection of southeast Lochlynn Terr. and southeast Putnam Street around 5:00 pm. There they found two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds.
A person of interest in the shooting has been identified. Deputies are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the incident is asked to please contact CCSO Dispatch at (386) 719-2005.
