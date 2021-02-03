Advertisement

Escaped inmate in Marion County turns himself in after several days on the run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -An escaped inmate turned himself in after escaping deputy custody at the end of January.

According the Marion County Sheriff’s office, Jakecio Pollard was able to escape while waiting to be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 18-year-old was initially arrested on Jan. 31 on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement. After posting bail, his release was held when it was found he had two active warrants, one for Failure to Appear and another for Custody Enforcement Absconding Supervision.

Sgt. Paul Bloom with the MCSO says Pollard was able to escape during the period between bailing out of jail and before being taken to the DOJJ by slipping out of an exit behind a medical worker that was leaving the building.

However, after a post to their Facebook page on Feb. 2, Pollard turned himself in at the Marion County Jail the next day.

He is now facing an additional charge of Escape and is being held at the jail with no bond.

