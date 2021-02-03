Advertisement

Exclusive: Bronson Middle-High School student said he was punched in the chest by an assistant football coach

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A middle school student is accusing a Levy County school employee of punching him in the chest.

“I got the wind knocked out of me, so I couldn’t, I could breathe but not very good couple minutes, no a couple seconds,” said 12-year-old Timothy Brooks, a student at Bronson Middle-High School.

Brooks tells TV20 that assistant football coach Garin Osteen was filling in for his class as substitute teacher Friday. He explained he was playing with a pencil, and Osteen asked him to stop. The 7th grader said he was grabbed by the collar and punched in the chest.

The boy’s father, Alan Brooks, believes the school needs to make sure Osteen is never around children again.

“I don’t see no reason why my son should have his hands put on him, period, no matter what he done to him. If he has this kind of temperament, we don’t need this kind of temperament in our schools.”

TV20 has confirmed that both the Levy County School District and the Levy Count Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

