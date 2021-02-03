GACAR to host affordable housing panel discussion
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosts a panel on affordable housing Wednesday.
The county and city plan to address the local lack of affordable housing.
For the past 6 months, the association has reviewed the issue.
From 10 am to 11:30 am, people will be able to hear recommendations that the group plans to forward to the city.
You can watch the meeting here.
