Gainesville man files suit against the city after he was unable to register

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A prospective Gainesville City Commission candidate has filed a suit on Wednesday to stop the March election after he was unable to register.

Tayari Appiah is being represented by the law firm Raemi Eagle-Glenn.

They claim a security guard prevented Appiah from entering City Hall on the final day of qualifying. Appiah sought to run against Commissioner Gail Johnson in the at large race on Mar. 16.

Appiah told TV20 he arrived at City Hall on Friday morning to retrieve his candidate packet and to put his name on the ballot for the Gainesville City Commission at large seat. He was met by a security guard, who denied him access and told him the deadline was at 5 p.m., instead of noon. Appiah returned around 1 p.m. to have a different security guard tell him he missed the deadline.

“Political underdogs are tired of being pushed around in this town,” Appiah’s lawyer released in a press release. “There comes a day when a simple “sorry” is not good enough. We are taking action. The better part of me hopes this was not intentional. We will use the discovery process to leave no stone unturned. Let “Tigh” Qualify”

According to the city website, candidates must pick up their qualifying packet from the Clerk’s office.

“A free and fair election is fundamental to our democracy, and we take seriously the responsibility of upholding election rules,” said City of Gainesville spokesperson Rossana Passaniti. “An administrative decision was made based on legal counsel and the law. We are aware this decision is being challenged through a formal complaint and will respond in due course.”

Along with stopping the election, the lawsuit requests Gainesville’s emergency order be declared unconstitutional because it limits public access to City Hall.

