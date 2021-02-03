Advertisement

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson’s family says collapse not related to COVID-19

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson’s collapse during Florida’s basketball game against Florida State was not due to COVID-19.

In a statement released through the University of Florida, the Johnson family writes that their doctors came to this conclusion after thorough testing.

“University of Florida Health treating physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case. The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae’s medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current COVID diagnosis,” said the family in a statement. “The consultation team included physicians from the Cardiac and Vascular Institute of Gainesville, University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Yale University School of Medicine.”

Johnson was rushed to the hospital during Florida’s game against FSU after he collapsed after a time out. After being treated in Tallahassee, Johnson was transported to UF Health Shands to continue his recovery, where he remained for a few more days.

Johnson and his family received an overwhelming amount of support from the basketball and Gator community.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes for Keyontae and our entire family,” the Johnson family wrote. “We are also incredibly thankful for the medical care provided and the willingness of experts here and across the country to be involved in helping us better understand the events of December 12.

“We continue to be committed to sharing any information that could be helpful to others,” they added. “Our hope is that the experts’ conclusion that this instance is not COVID-related will bring some peace of mind.”

The family says they are now focused on Keyontae Johnson’s academics and continued recovery.

“His resilience has been inspiring to watch. He will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be. What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

