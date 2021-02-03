Girls hoops district tournaments open with low-scoring contests

(WCJB) -Tuesday’s competition presented a do-or-die scenario for girls basketball teams across North Central Florida. Eight teams are hosting district tournaments this week and only the top two out of each district will continue on to the regional level.

In Class 1A District 7, Chiefland outscored Bronson 19-0 in the second quarter and hung on for the opening round victory, 37-33. The Indians advance to face top seed Hawthorne in the semifinals.

In Class 1A District 6, it was Bell falling to Hilliard, 31-26. Number one seed Trenton awaits the Flashes in the semifinals.

And in Class 2A District 3, St. Francis had its season come to a close with a 52-26 defeat to St. Johns Country Day.

Other winners on Tuesday representing North Central Florida included Keystone Heights advancing past Eastside in 4A District 5, 43-37. Elsewhere, Gainesville edged Chiles, 66-65 to begin the 6A District 2 tournament.

