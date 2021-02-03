Advertisement

Keystone Heights start-up named runner-up in NFL’s pitch competition for helmet design

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Keystone Heights start up company has scored big with the NFL.

On Tuesday night, Genesis Helmets was named runner-up at the NFL’s 6th Annual 1st and Future Pitch Competition.

The company’s football helmet design focuses on protecting the brain over the skull.

Their co-founder believes the model can still win the NFL’s helmet challenge this summer.

Genesis Helmets won the second place prize of $25,000.

