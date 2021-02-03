MCSO looking for a man who shot at a deputy during a traffic stop

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man that shot at a detective during a traffic stop.

According to deputies, Nathaniel Woodruff was identified as the shooter.

Investigators say the 20-year-old opened fire when he was pulled over by a deputy on Tuesday.

This is a photo of the car Woodruff was driving. It is a silver 2002 BMW.

This is a photo of the car Nathaniel Woodruff was driving. It is a silver 2002 BMW. (MCSO)

Deputies ask anyone with information about Woodruff’s whereabouts to call MCSO at 352-732-9111 or you can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 21-08 in your tip.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.