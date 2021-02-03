Ocala police bidding farewell to two trailblazers within its ranks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are bidding farewell to two trailblazers within its ranks.

Two of Ocala’s most trusted and respected police majors are saying farewell and taking a step into retirement.

Maj. Tara Woods and Maj. Robin Ford both joined Ocala’s police force in Oct. 1990 and now in Feb. 2021, they leave the department together.

“We very much enjoyed the Ocala Police Department. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful place,” Ford said.

Maj. Ford was the first woman to reach the rank of captain, and major within the Ocala Police Department. She worked as an officer for five years at the Hallandale Beach Police Department in south Florida before making Ocala home.

While Maj. Woods was the first Black woman to become a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major. She started as a Community Service Officer, renamed Community Service Specialist, and later furthered her career by attending the police academy.

“My father was a police officer in Dade County and he was a Major and I really wanted to attain that rank but I never really thought of it as a female thing because I was never really treated that way in the department. It was part of the discussion. It was I just happen to be this gender and I was in that position,” Ford added.

And Woods agreed, “And I agree with her 100 percent. It was never about me being a Black female or a female, it was about achieving a goal and going in and doing the best that I could. Respect is earned, and if you go in and do your best, usually the people respect you. I prided myself on being consistent and fair, so people learn to appreciate you over the years for being who you are, not what you are,” she said.

And so with a combined experience of more than half a century, before they go, they say to their colleagues, take care of yourselves and each other.

“Just continue to take care of each other. Things are going to change, time is changing,” Woods added.

And while this may be the last call for both of these women, it most likely won’t be the last time we hear from these trailblazers.

