OPD arrests a man for possessing child pornography

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after detectives found him in possession of child pornography.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 10 led to William St. Johns’ arrest. The tip was sent to the NCMEC by Snapchat.

Snapchat also sent investigators a phone number, username, and an email address connected to the account. According to the police report, after reviewing the sent file, investigators found a video of a naked adult white male sitting on a chair with a “prepubescent,” naked white male sitting on his lap.

Ocala Police Department served a search warrant at 211 NW 31st St., which is when police arrested the 23-year-old.

St. Johns is being charged with possession of child pornography.

