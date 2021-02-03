Pets up for adoption in Marion County: 2/3/2021

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Tiny is a bright eyed seven-month-old kitty.

This cat is also a little social butterfly, and staff say she just loves to get noticed by everyone.

With eyes like hers, she usually gets what she wants.

Percy is a seven-year-old mixed breed dog who’s a volunteer favorite.

They say she loves to go on walks, both with people and other dogs.

After a year of waiting at the shelter, they’re really hoping to find her a valentine this month.

Bruce is a nine-year-old shepherd mix.

Staff say that even for an older gentleman like him, he’s still got plenty of energy.

Plus, of course he’s never met a treat he did not like.

Adoptions are usually $50, but all through Feb people can bring home a year-round valentine for just $14.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information, or visit the shelter Tue through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption maironcountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.