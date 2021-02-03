Police increase patrol at busy construction site at Santa Fe College

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As a part of the unified commitment by law enforcement to make the streets safer for pedestrians, Santa Fe College police are stepping up patrols around a busy construction site on campus.

The extra patrols will monitor North Rd., where crews are working to extend the sidewalk from the teaching zoo to NW 83rd St.

Crosswalks will be painted across the parking lot access roads, and a new crosswalk will be painted across North Rd. near the library.

The work is expected to take about two months.

