Suwannee County fair canceled for second straight year

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Suwannee Co. fair is being canceled for the second year in a row.

The fair website only reads it is shutting down due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The fair was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The hog, steer, dairy, goat and beef shows will continue as scheduled

Those events will run from Mar 19 through the 27.

