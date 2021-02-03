Advertisement

UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County

The coronavirus has been mutating,
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Of the 147 cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus found in Florida, one was found in Alachua County. It is the second case in North Central Florida.

Most of the cases of the virus, which is also called the B.1.1.7 variant, were identified in South Florida according to the Florida Department of Health. The agency has sequenced 3,470 COVID-19 specimens to date and is sequencing 200 more samples per week. Through the sequencing, they are able to detect variants.

Last week’s data showed a positive case for the strain in Suwannee county. The first case of the UK variant in Florida was reported by the state Department of Health on Dec. 31. Health officials said a Martin County man in his 20′s tested positive for the variant. The patient had no history of travel.

Below are the number of cases of the variant found in each Florida County according to the health department data: Brevard – 1 Broward – 28 Charlotte – 1 Collier – 1 Dade – 23 Escambia – 1 Hendry – 1 Hillsborough – 7 Lee – 2 Martin – 1 Osceola – 2 Palm Beach – 9 Pasco – 1 Pinellas – 4 Polk – 1 Seminole – 6 Sumter – 1 Suwannee – 1 Volusia – 1

Health experts do not expect this strand to impact the effectiveness of available vaccines.

