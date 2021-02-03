Advertisement

University of Florida faculty demand five things from administration for the spring semester.

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The United Faculty of Florida is demanding five things from UF when it comes to in-person classes for the spring semester.

UF staff, students and other Gainesville community members spoke out about the University’s decision to increase in-person classes during a zoom event on Wednesday morning entitled “Faces of the Pandemic at UF.”

Here are the five demands that the UF chapter of the United Faculty of Florida are making:

  1. Instructional faculty and staff should be scheduled for vaccination immediately.
  2. Allow faculty to teach in the modes that work best for their courses.
  3. Expand accommodations based on known predisposing factors.
  4. Use the safety app for safety, and the evaluation and grievance systems for instructional concerns.
  5. Restore the proper role of faculty in shared governance, per the UF constitution.

The question of whether to continue in-person classes at a high volume right now is one that causes concerns for not only students and staff at UF, but year round residents of Gainesville as well.

“This past year we’ve had communities that suffer as soon the students came back,” said at-large Gainesville City Commissioner Reina Saco. “And I speak as an at-large commissioner, as a commissioner for the whole city, when I say that it can’t go on this way.”

United Faculty of Florida-UF chapter vice president Meera Sitharam believes that there may be ulterior motives to having the students back while the pandemic continues.

Sitharam said, “We need to ask ourselves what could be motivating the decision makers? is there a conflict of interest here? Is there some personal interests in, by the decision makers, in having the students here and spending money?”

To view the entire discussion click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County
A parent tells TV20 their son, who is a student athlete on the Bronson Middle/High School...
DEVELOPING: Levy County school district employee is under investigation for allegedly punching a student
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
Update: 17-year-old dies following Lake City shooting
DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County
DEVELOPING: Suspicious death in Marion County
Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning. Although not offered in...
Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning

Latest News

Vaccine distribution at UF Health
UF Health offers new COVID-19 treatment as Florida ranks #1 for UK variant
Vaccine distribution at UF Health
UF Health offers new COVID-19 treatment as Florida ranks #1 for UK variant
LC shooting
Victim identified in Lake City shooting from Tuesday night
Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people
Apartment fire in Lake City displaces four people
LC shooting
Victim identified in Lake City shooting from Tuesday night