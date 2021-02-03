University of Florida faculty demand five things from administration for the spring semester.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The United Faculty of Florida is demanding five things from UF when it comes to in-person classes for the spring semester.

UF staff, students and other Gainesville community members spoke out about the University’s decision to increase in-person classes during a zoom event on Wednesday morning entitled “Faces of the Pandemic at UF.”

Here are the five demands that the UF chapter of the United Faculty of Florida are making:

Instructional faculty and staff should be scheduled for vaccination immediately. Allow faculty to teach in the modes that work best for their courses. Expand accommodations based on known predisposing factors. Use the safety app for safety, and the evaluation and grievance systems for instructional concerns. Restore the proper role of faculty in shared governance, per the UF constitution.

The question of whether to continue in-person classes at a high volume right now is one that causes concerns for not only students and staff at UF, but year round residents of Gainesville as well.

“This past year we’ve had communities that suffer as soon the students came back,” said at-large Gainesville City Commissioner Reina Saco. “And I speak as an at-large commissioner, as a commissioner for the whole city, when I say that it can’t go on this way.”

United Faculty of Florida-UF chapter vice president Meera Sitharam believes that there may be ulterior motives to having the students back while the pandemic continues.

Sitharam said, “We need to ask ourselves what could be motivating the decision makers? is there a conflict of interest here? Is there some personal interests in, by the decision makers, in having the students here and spending money?”

